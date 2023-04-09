Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Etsy by 888.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,985.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,668 shares of company stock worth $8,264,817. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $104.06 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

