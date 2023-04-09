Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,125 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Strs Ohio raised its position in Syneos Health by 39.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,585,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.1 %

SYNH stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

