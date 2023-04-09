Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,130 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $157.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average of $145.85. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

