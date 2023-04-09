Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 415 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after acquiring an additional 176,368 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,889,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 711,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,186,000 after buying an additional 26,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $325.77 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

