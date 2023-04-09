Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 473 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,704,000 after acquiring an additional 119,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $170.68 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.