Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 727 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Illumina by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,547 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $229.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.34 and its 200 day moving average is $211.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $370.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Illumina’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

