Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Catalent by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 260,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 135,989 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLT opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

