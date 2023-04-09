Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after purchasing an additional 423,606 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,749,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after acquiring an additional 184,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,605,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,636,000 after acquiring an additional 71,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

