Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $524,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $350.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.93 and its 200-day moving average is $359.87. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $572.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.77.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

