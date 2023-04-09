Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

