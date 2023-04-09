Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 3,814.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,836,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,011,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,800. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.36.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

