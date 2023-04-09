Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.