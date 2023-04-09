Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $90.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.