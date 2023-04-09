Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

