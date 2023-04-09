Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 127 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

