Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,981 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

