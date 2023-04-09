Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 3,133 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AES were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in AES by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 77,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in AES by 331.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.