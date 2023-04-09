Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,138,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after acquiring an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,422.1% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,449,000 after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $143.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $160.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

