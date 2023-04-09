Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.3 %

VRSN opened at $213.06 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $224.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.26. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $415,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,407,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $415,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,407,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.36, for a total value of $131,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,473 shares of company stock worth $12,975,131. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.



