Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $145.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.13. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

