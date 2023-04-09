Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,127 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,867,000 after purchasing an additional 429,688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,281,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,216,000 after purchasing an additional 992,014 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,353 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,070,000 after buying an additional 1,976,218 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BMO opened at $88.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $118.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.