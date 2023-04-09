Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 631 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,087.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.1 %

Fastenal stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

