FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DAUG opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $340.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.42.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

