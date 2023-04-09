Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

