Girard Partners LTD. Has $14.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $288.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.60 and a 200-day moving average of $303.83.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

