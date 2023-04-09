Girard Partners LTD. Has $4 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average of $141.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

