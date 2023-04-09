Girard Partners LTD. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $108.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $137.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.