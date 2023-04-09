GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,071 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Chevron accounts for 0.9% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 77.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.76.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $167.65 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.83. The company has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

