Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IDEX were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.
In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE IEX opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.96. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.
