Greenleaf Trust Has $258,000 Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Equifax were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Equifax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $196.41 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

