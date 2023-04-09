Greenleaf Trust Invests $221,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 667 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO opened at $372.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $424.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

