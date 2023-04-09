Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 255,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Valvoline by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

