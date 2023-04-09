Greenleaf Trust Makes New $248,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 414 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $672.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $711.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $683.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

