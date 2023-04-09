Greenleaf Trust Purchases 585 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $959,081,000 after acquiring an additional 859,527 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,392,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.