Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AL. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 3,417.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

AL stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -69.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

