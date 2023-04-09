Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 43.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,938,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,246,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,131,000 after purchasing an additional 466,856 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $40.23 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

