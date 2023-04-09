Greenleaf Trust Purchases Shares of 6,983 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 192,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 97,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 76,997 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of JEF opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 10.51%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.