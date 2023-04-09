Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $285.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.23 and a 200-day moving average of $313.57.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.36.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.