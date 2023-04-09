Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA opened at $102.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

