Greenleaf Trust Sells 11,732 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

WBD stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

