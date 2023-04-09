Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,184 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after acquiring an additional 716,860 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 630.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 596,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,767,000 after purchasing an additional 587,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LNC opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $69.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.