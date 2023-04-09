Greenleaf Trust Sells 442 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 14.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $112.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

