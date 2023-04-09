Greenleaf Trust Sells 6,046 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HSBC were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in HSBC by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 131.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 509.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.08) to GBX 650 ($8.07) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.31) to GBX 775 ($9.62) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.69) to GBX 840 ($10.43) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $678.22.

HSBC stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $39.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

