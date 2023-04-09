Greenleaf Trust Sells 778 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

