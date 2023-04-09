Greenleaf Trust Sells 993 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 121.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

