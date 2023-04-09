Greenleaf Trust Takes $290,000 Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Weibo by 137.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Weibo by 124.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Price Performance

WB stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weibo Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.