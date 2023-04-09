Greylin Investment Management Inc Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greylin Investment Management Inc trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,639 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 12.2% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $66,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

