Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 82,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Insider Activity

Baker Hughes Price Performance

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.46. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

