Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PG&E by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

