Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $53,000 Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $11,529,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

PBR opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 billion. Analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

